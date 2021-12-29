The former Dumfries coach: “He is not afraid of criticism. Do you laugh a little? My bad! To whom do I … “

Alex Pastoor is the one who launched Dumfries among the greats. Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport, he talks about the beginnings of the winger

Gianni Pampinella

After a normal period of adaptation, Denzel Dumfries he took Inter. The Dutch winger is already on three goals, the last one, the one scored against Turin, brought three important points. “To anyone who asked me what I thought of Denzel’s difficulties in Italy, I replied: Don’t worry about him: if something seems difficult, he overcomes it by fighting. And from a complicated situation he will get better“, the words of Alex Pastoor who launched him among the greats, at the time of Sparta Rotterdam

“In the last few weeks he has entered the part, playing well and scoring. I think he’s growing a lot as a full-fledged winger in 3-5-2. The goal against Torino is emblematic: when Inter recovered the ball, Denzel was in his area. With a few steps, running at full speed for 80 meters, he reached the edge of the opponent’s area. I have always been enchanted by his long steps, to eat the field “.

“I realized he was suitable for that role. He has improved in an incredible way: he has always had a great desire to learn, which is among his best qualities. In addition to physical strength and, above all, mentality: he is a very intelligent guy and has this ability to focus on his personal goals. He is a hard worker: he always gives everything from a physical point of view to reach the highest level “.

The portrait of a determined person comes out even before an excellent footballer.

“His head has always impressed me more than the physique and technique. Do you know where your real strength lies? That he doesn’t care about making mistakes, on the contrary: he learns from them. And behind all this there is a kind, respectful boy with great values ​​”.

How is your relationship?

“I call him my ‘football child’, I consider myself his football father. I launched him when he was still very young. When this happens, a player never forgets you. But you too, as a coach, do not forget. And in fact they are guys, he and the others, with whom I still have an excellent relationship. At first you are like a father, then they grow up and you become a big brother. And then a friend with whom they may not speak every week, but they know they can call you at any time. That’s why there are friends ”.

Have you ever talked about Inter?

“No: if we talk about football, then the relationship goes back to being that between the coach and the player, with perhaps different points of view. But he spoke very highly of Milan and Italy, as a country in general but also as a professional experience. The family is also very happy ”.

“It took him little to reach the level required by Inter and also to improve his style of play. I think now he’s also improving a lot in reliability: now they can trust him, both as a person and as a player. He has achieved excellent continuity in performance, so I can’t say one aspect he can improve on: he’s following his own path and I think it’s the right one ”.

Is it true that he never smiles?

“He has the biggest smile in Holland! Do you know what? Maybe it’s my fault. I always told him: ‘Enjoy the game, but don’t rejoice after a goal: you rejoice only at the end of the game’. But with me he didn’t score much: he reached a thousand per hour in the opponent’s area and I had to insist to explain to him that if you leave the highway and go to a built-up area, you have to go slower. And so it happens in the opponent area: you have to slow down, raise your head and make the right choice. Here: I think this is an aspect on which he can still improve ”.