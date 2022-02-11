The former Fiat factory in Rivalta is reborn and will be the logistics hub of Stellantis

The new Stellantis Logistics Center was born in the historic Fiat factory in Rivalta, where models such as the 124 Spider, 128, Fiat Uno, Alfa Romeo 166 and Lancia Delta were produced. Made with an investment of 150 million euros as part of the industrial plan for Italy of over 5 billion euros, it serves 5,000 European destinations.

The Rivalta plant

In the former plant closed in 2002 after 30 years of activity, over a thousand people work, of which 379 women (37%): most of them come from sites of the group such as those of None and Volvera, where various activities were previously located. logistics, 150 are new hires and if the business continues to grow, the workforce could increase.

“Giving new life to a plant that is a symbol of a great industrial heritage and transforming it into an international distribution center for cutting-edge and innovative spare parts is a source of great pride” comments Pietro Gorlier, chief parts and services officer of Stellantis, group which is also headed by Gedi, publisher of La Repubblica. Great attention to the ecological aspect, with almost 3,000 solar panels capable of self-producing over 1.1 MW of electricity, equal to about 17% of the plant’s needs, and to safety.

The Rivalta Parts Distribution Center is part of a global network of Stellantis which brings together more than seventy spare parts distribution centers and about 11,000 employees. The reference markets are 167 while the daily order lines are 350 thousand (reaching more than 400 thousand with intra-warehouse shipments) to reach more than 6000 destinations.