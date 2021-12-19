The former Filloy decisive in the success of the Derthona on the Reyer

The important championship advance between Bertram Tortona and Umana Reyer Venezia is won by the hosts 77-65. A success that could prove to be fundamental for the Piedmontese in the attempt to secure a place in the sun for the Pesaro Final Eight in February. Stop, which for the same reason could cost Reyer very dearly. The excellent fourth period of Derthona decisive in determining the master of the contest. Mvp Filloy but deserved mention also for Severini and Cain.

FIRST FOURTH

Reyer shows up at PalaFerraris with Tonut present in the twelve but not available due to severe intestinal pain accused in the warm-up. Usual starting five of the last matches for Derthona with Wright, Macura, Sanders, Daum and Cain. Response of the Venetians entrusted to Bramos, De Nicolao, Sanders, Brooks and Watt. The first basket of the evening is by Cain able to convert a Wright error to rebound. Not an exciting start to the game in which mistakes are the main ones. The first to enter the field is Luca Severini, thanks to Daum’s second foul. His heavy basket favors a first mini internal extension on a score of 10-5. A gap further implemented in a quarter ending 17-11.

SECOND FOURTH

Daye and Vitali sign an immediate 7-0 break that puts Reyer ahead for the first time (17-18). The response of the locals is still entrusted to a “bomb” by Severini. Venice, after a first quarter lacking shooting, found twelve points in the first one hundred and eighty seconds of the quarter. The player who appears to be in the greatest difficulty, both offensively and defensively among the hosts, is Jalen Cannon. Ramondino stops the race on the result of 22-23. The technician also tries the solution of the area to also try to protect the long ones burdened by fouls in a time that ends 36-38 on the wings of the balance.

THIRD FOURTH

Cain unlocks the result as at the beginning of the challenge but it is the Venetians who come out better from the blocks (38-45) despite the absences of Stone and Echodas as well as that of Tonut. The backbone of this maximum advantage is in the names of Watt and Victor Sanders. A technician whistled at Ramondino puts both the public and his team in the game, which drew at 50 on a Chris Wright “torpedo”. Daum, imprecise in shooting, commits a naive fourth foul at just over ninety seconds of a period that ends 50-54.

FOURTH FOURTH

The former on duty Ariel Filloy beats the last ten minutes with five consecutive points which mean a new internal overtaking at 55-54. The response of the guests is in the infinite class of Austin Daye but it is in this phase always the Argentine from Cordoba who takes the stage forcing De Raffaele to stop the game at 60-57 inside. The challenge, decidedly bad in the initial three quarters, becomes more intense and exciting. A beautiful assist from Filloy for Cain allows the “Lions” to carry on 67-60, a gap that is further widened to 71-61 after a penetration by Wright. The coach of the lagoon still stops the race but the attempt will prove useless with Bertram winning by 77-65.