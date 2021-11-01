the former Inter coach signs until 2023- Corriere.it

On Tuesday I will lead the first training session. Spurs have already formalized the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after the 3-0 defeat by Manchester United

Antonio Conte signs with Tottenham. Fabio Paratici burns Manchester United, blowing the illustrious candidate to the Reds. The former Inter coach already flew to London, to define the terms of the agreement, and in the early afternoon he signed: the agreement provides for an engagement until June 2023. Conte will guide the first training session in London on Tuesday, in view of the return match of the Conference League against Vitesse on Thursday.

The marriage between Tottenham and Antonio Conte he had already been one step away from being completed in the summer before the Italian champion coach reversed with Inter. The Spurs then turned to Nuno Espirito Santo, relieved of his post on Monday morning after internal defeat remedied with the Red Devils Saturday: a 0-3, signed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford that cost the Portuguese coach dearly. I know how much Nuno and his staff were aiming for success – said Paratici – I am sorry I had to mature this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. A further update on the new manager will follow in due course.

So Paratici who has known and esteem Conte since Juventus times back to office. The terms of the agreement are not yet clear, but there is talk of one top salary of 15 million euros and the reassurance of intervening on the market in January, allowing it to graft 3-4 key pieces. The former Nerazzurri guide, now engaged as Sky’s luxury commentator for the Champions League nights, thought about it for a few hours, then took the first plane to London.

