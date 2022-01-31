the former Inter signs and returns to the field

Christian Eriksen officially begins his second football life. The former midfielder ofInterstopped since last summer after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark-Finland of Euro 2020, has signed with Brentford and is ready to leave again and leave behind a nightmare 2021.

Eriksen returns to the Premier League: the announcement

Christian Eriksen has found an agreement for a contract of 6 months with the English club: he will play with the dsubcutaneous cardiac efibrillator implanted in him last summer. The Danish player, who for months has returned to training first in his country, then in Chiasso near Appiano Gentile and then with Ajax, had to terminate the contract with Inter last December 17 because he could no longer obtain sports eligibility in Italy.

Eriksen, go through extensive medical examinations

The Danish midfielder, before being signed by Brentford (currently fourteenth in the English Premier League), had to overcome thorough medical examinations, and got the OK from the FA for his return to the field. “I am happy to announce that I have signed with Brentford. I can’t wait to get started, we hope to see you very soon ”, his words on social media.

Eriksen sets a record and aims for the 2022 World Cup

Eriksen will become the first player of the Premier League playing with a subcutaneous cardiac defibrillator. Already a star in the English league with Tottenham in the past, the Dane is delighted to return to England. “We took an incredible opportunity, bringing a world-class player to Brentford – the words of manager Frank -. He hasn’t trained with a team in seven months, but he has worked a lot on his own. He is in good shape, but we will work to get him back to the highest level of him. I expect him to have a great impact in the locker room ”.

Eriksen’s goal is clear, to return to his highest level to win back the national team and earn a place for the World 2022 in Qatar.

