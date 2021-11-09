the former Juve and Inter replies angrily

The adventure of Antonio Conte with the Tottenham it started off on the right foot. The former technician of Juventus And Inter he made his debut by winning a key match 3-2 against Vitesse in Conference League and drew away in Premier With the’Everton debut in the league.

With you however, he expects more and the time available to the Spurs to change course is short. And the contract of the Italian coach is rich but short-lived, but the former Inter And Juve he has already explained that it is not a problem: “18 months are the ones we decided together with the club, to carry out checks, both on their part and on my part. I think the best thing is to work together, then we will understand if I can stay longer. I hope so because this is a nice club, the sports center is great. We know and know that we must be patient, I am the first to have to be patient. At the beginning of the season we work more calmly, once the season has begun it’s more difficult, but that’s okay with me, I hope to find the right conditions ”.

Conte in Le Iene: question and answer on the salary

Only 18 months then, but the salary of With you scares. The technician of the Tottenham he was thus intercepted and teased by Le Iene. Tonight, Tuesday 9 November, the report by Stefano Corti with the former coach of theItaly. The correspondent reached him to make him identify with a new character from La Casa di Carta, making fun of the fee: “A real blow to the bank! We have finally found a team! ”. With you he is the joke and happily replies: “Yes, we have found a team”.

As reported by Sportmediaset, the subject of salary is thus touched: “But let’s get to your shot in the bank, we brought you this perfect mask for the occasion (Corti offers to With you Salvador Dalì’s mask, the same used by the protagonists of the La Casa di Carta series, ed.). It will help you get the job done! From today his nickname will be Lecce! Officially join the La Casa di Carta gang! We did a little hit in the bank, 17.5 million a year plus severance pay… “. With you he replies a bit crossly: “Yes, but it’s not like that, you do your job and it is right that you do it well. I do it at the top and it is right that they pay me. I think the blow was done by whoever takes me. It will definitely make a big hit ”.

Tottenham, Antonio Conte flies low

The correspondent of Le Iene is curious to know if With you will win again this time: “As a coach with Juventus, Chelsea And Inter he has always won the Scudetto. And with the Tottenham? ”Asks Stefano Corti. Conte, however, flies low, considering the current state of the Spurs: “Already entering the top four will be a challenge”, says the coach.

