The former love nest between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Many swore that the relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber would be eternal, but time proved them wrong. Both share fanaticism for cars and that is why at Tork we show you what Sel and Justin’s love nests were during their relationship.

March 26, 2022 5:00 p.m.

The former couple that everyone loved lasted from 2010 to 2018but why did their love end? According to various portals Selena Gomez was the one who decided to end their relationship with Justin because he didn’t want to take the next step in their relationship. She wanted to formalize things with a ringbut he wanted to wait. After comings and goings that was the end of him.

When we talk about “love nests” we refer to the cars that the couple used to transport themselves during the relationship. Both are talented singers and thanks to their professional careers they have always had a very high source of income, where they acquired a lot of luxury things, and that is why they do not hesitate for a second to buy the car they like the most.

Justin was born in Canada and rose to fame at a young age when he began posting various videos showcasing his ability to play various instruments. Great collector of luxury cars such as: a Ferrari F430, Cadillac Escalade, Rolls Royce Ghost, Ferrari La Ferrari, Ferrari 458, among many more. Will Selena have walked in all her cars? Well of course!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez riding in a Ferrari 458.

Undoubtedly the couple had several cars, remember that Sel is also a great collector of high-end cars. One of Bieber’s most striking cars is the Lamborghini Aventador, the Italian vehicle chose it in blue, and it is valued at over $250,000 and it could be the most recent your car collection.

This super sports car It is a two-seater with two scissor doors, a V12 engine, with a power of 740 CV that allows it to reach 350 km/h. The only brand that the singers share is Audi (different model) A color fact is that Bieber when he was 19 years old, was arrested driving a yellow Lamborghini on the streets of Miami Beach. He was charged with speeding, drunk and with an expired license. What an experience!