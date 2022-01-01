The former Parma patron Calisto Tanzi has died: he was 83 years old

Skiing, Formula 1, then football: his intuition to invest in the commercial promotion of his brands. From the empire of milk to the triumphs with the club (8 trophies won including a Cup Winners’ Cup at Wembley), up to the crash of 2003, the former entrepreneur had been suffering from heart disease for some time

Calisto Tanzi, the entrepreneur linked to Parmalat and Parma Calcio who bought from newly promoted in 1989 and who won the Cup Winners’ Cup on the unforgettable night of Wembley in 1993, an Italian Super Cup, two Uefa Cups ( 1995 and 1999), European Super Cup (1993) and three Italian Cups.

the crash – His entrepreneurial adventure ended with the financial crash of his companies in 2003: the processes that followed shocked Parma and the whole of Italy. He was sentenced to 17 years and 5 months (other sentences came for related strands, such as the ParmaTour crash)

the first steps in sport – Between the 70s and 80s Tanzi had the intuition to invest in the commercial promotion of his brands, with advertising campaigns and sports sponsorships. Among the champions in the “team” are skiers Gustav Thöni and Ingemar Stenmark, Formula 1 drivers Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet and the Brabham team.

in 1989 he bought Parma – The entrepreneur landed in the world of football in 1989 by buying Parma who had just moved up to Serie A. His first season saw the team coached by Nevio Scala finish in sixth place and qualify for the Uefa Cup. In the following two years, here is the success in the Italian Cup by beating Juve in the final and then here is the victory in the Cup Winners’ Cup against Antwerp for 3-1 (goals from Minotti, Melli and Cuoghi). In 1994, Parma also thanks to the signings of champions such as Asprilla and Zola, raised the Uefa Super Cup and lost the Cup Winners’ Cup final against Arsenal.

ancelotti on the bench – The following year Parma bowed to Juve both in the league and in the final of the Italian Cup but the Gialloblù made up for it with the Uefa Cup won against the Bianconeri (1-0, goal by Dino Baggio). Later, he arrived on the bench of the Carlo Ancelotti team who snatched the second place and therefore the first historic qualification in the Champions League thanks to champions such as Buffon, Cannavaro and Thuram. With Malesani as coach and at Chiesa and Crespo on the pitch came the Uefa Cup and the Italian Cup in 1999. At the beginning of the 2000s, finally, there was the Italian Super Cup and the third Italian Cup.

end of the story – The tale of Tanzi’s Parma ended in 2003, when following the Parmalat crash, for which Tanzi was arrested. Despite the corporate earthquake and the transition to receivership, the Gialloblù club still managed to finish the championship in fifth place. On June 25, 2004, Parma Football Club was born to prevent the amateurs from starting again, which assumed and kept alive all the rights of Parma AC, despite the bankruptcy of Parmalat from which it is released.

how many samples – In these unforgettable years for the Parma fans, champions Hristo Stoichkov, Adriano and future world champions Fabio Cannavaro and Alberto Gilardino wore the white shirt. Among the technicians protagonists of the epic Alberto Zaccheroni, Cesare Prandelli, Renzo Ulivieri and Daniel Passarella.

