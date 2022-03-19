The former player was shot in the back in 2019

Research commissioned by David Ortizto clarify the attempt that he was subjected to in 2019, revealed that it was César Emilio Peralta (Cesar the Abusador), who planned and ordered his death, the player revealed, according to reports published by the Boston Globe.

Ortiz was shot in the back at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo Este, in Greater Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The first versions of the event indicated that the shot was for the Secret urban singer “El Famoso Biberón”, who shared with Ortiz, and other people in a commercial establishment in the Eastern Zone.

The ex-player had an emergency operation at a local clinic and then transferred to Boston. The bullet, which entered through the back and exited through the abdomen, affected several organs of the popular “Big Papi”.

The Cooperstown Hall of Famer revealed that then-Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez called him at his home in Weston two months after the shooting and asked him to make a public statement supporting the identity theory. wrong.

According to his statement, sitting with him at the time were Prado, baseball agent Fern Cuza and Baerlein.

“We understood that the attorney general was trying to make (Peralta’s possible participation) disappear because if Peralta fell, many people in the government were going to fall,” Prado said.

The shot was reportedly made by one of two men, who were traveling on a motorcycle. One of the assailants was beaten by civilians who were at the scene.