The former policeman mentions the boss Macrì as (witness). But he uses the right not to answer – Corriere.it

After thirty years at Mobile, accused of playing the mole for crime.

Just long enough to open the connection with the Voghera prison that the judicial assistant’s voice croaks from the video of the maxi courtroom: Mr. Renato Macr does not want to answer. As a criminal subject of high importance as an exponent of the ‘Ndrangheta (copyright, the Court of Cassation), he was cited by a former deputy police commissioner, accused of forgery and disclosure of investigative secrecy in the context of the debate in the Iron Fist trial , born from an investigation by the Turin mobile squad on usury, extortion and money laundering. In short, the alleged mole and the boss, the one who would have received the tips, starting with a warning, in November 2015: watch out, you are being intercepted.

The defensive line of the former policeman, who for thirty years had shared offices with those who now investigate him, wanted to overturn the scenario outlined by the accusation, between printouts and stalking: and that is, yes, there were contacts, but for investigative purposes, let’s say. As if it were a sequence from The Departed where, in the end, the evil clan leader Jack Nicholson admits to giving some advice to the FBI. Of little consequence, of course. Instead, not even the time to decline generalities, as the code dictates, e Macr makes it clear that he would not have said a word: I avail myself of the option not to answer, as accused in a related offense, given his conviction in the appeal of the same procedure (in abbreviated form). Moral: a handful of minutes of virtual presence, assisted by his defender, the lawyer Saverio Ventura.

Leafing through the papers of the investigation – coordinated by the public prosecutor of the Dda Valerio Longi – of investigative information, except for a couple of lines, in a service report, supported by the then manager, and vague to say the least: In the context of the conversation, I almost learned that the subject (Macr, ed.) wanted to attract my attention, which according to him is a group of young offenders who are very active in drug trafficking in Barriera Milano. Without other details, whether they were names, times, license plates: you know what news. Certainly others seem to have lined up the agents of the fifth section of the Flying Squad, including stalking and frames that tell of several encounters between the former agent and Macr.

The investigators summarize: Although no useful elements were found to identify the source from which the former deputy commissioner learned that Macr was under investigation by the Flying Squad, there is no doubt that he learned about it between 9 and 14 November 2015. When the ex-cop went to meet the boss. Conclusion: He reported confidential news. Moreover, a few years ago, in the same context, a carabiniere was discovered who was spreading information reserved for members of crime, also consulting the databases of public administrations. Then, all for sale, as noted by the Supreme Court: With a sort of tariff consolidation.



