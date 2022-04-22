The former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, is extradited to the US on charges of drug trafficking and use of weapons

EFE.- The former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, was extradited this Thursday to USA, country that accuses him of three charges associated with drug trafficking and use of weaponsin an unprecedented event in history Honduran.

Hernández was handed over to members of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base, to which he was taken from a police facility in an Air Force helicopter Honduran (FAH), by the Minister of Security, Ramón Sabillón.

The twin-engine propeller plane, license plate N430JT, which took Hernández to the US, left around 2:18 p.m. minutes before his extraditionHernández’s wife, Ana García, released a message from the former president recorded on video, in which he stated: “I am innocent, I have been and am being subjected to an unfair process.”

The former president (2014-2022), 53 years old, was captured at his residence in Tegucigalpa on February 15, one day after the United States requested his “provisional arrest” for extradition purposes, and since that day he has been held in a special unit of the National Police.

On March 16, a natural judge appointed by the Supreme Court of Justice ordered the extradition of Hernández, who was also president of the honduran parliament (2010-2014).

On April 8, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court ratified the extradition de Hernández, which the plenary session of the CSJ, made up of fifteen magistrates, had confirmed on March 28.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is directed to the aircraft that will take him extradited to the United States. Photo: EFE

The first charge against Juan Orlando Hernández imputed to him EU it is “conspiracy to import a controlled substance” into that country, with the “knowledge that such substance would be illegally imported” into US territory, “into waters within 12 miles of the United States coast.”

Additionally, he is charged with “manufacturing, distributing, and possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance aboard an aircraft registered in the United States.”

The second charge is for “using or carrying firearms, or aiding and abetting the use, possession and possession” of “machine guns and destructive devices.”

Count three refers to a “conspiracy to use or carry firearms, including machine guns and destructive devices, during and in connection with, or possess firearms, including machine guns and destructive devices, in support of the conspiracy to import narcotics ”, according to the US indictment.

The actions of the United States to require Hernández began on January 27, the same day that the former president concluded his second term of four years in power and when he was succeeded by the new president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro.