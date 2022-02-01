the former president of Palermo was 80 years old- Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

Maurizio Zamparini died on February 1, the historic former president and patron of Palermo Calcio, one of the most relevant, original and controversial characters in the history of Italian football. The Friulian businessman was 80 years old and had undergone an operation for peritonitis in December at the Udine hospital. Discharged and returned home, Zamparini seemed to have recovered but his conditions had worsened again until a few days ago a new hospitalization was necessary in the Cotignola clinic, in the province of Ravenna, where he died during the night.

Since he sold Palermo on 1 December 2018, life had put him to the test: at the beginning of October 2021 he had lost his son Armando, 23, who died in his sleep in his home in Mayfair. The boy was studying in London and had to start working in a large company: he never replied to the good luck message his dad had sent him the night before. Armando was the last (of five) born in the Zamparini home, the only child of Maurizio’s second marriage with Laura Giordani. Something broke after his death. Zamparini, who some time ago approached the name of Triestina for a possible return to the world of football, had declined the proposal: At eighty and after having just lost a son, I don’t intend to return to football, he had said.

The name of Zamparini, whose first owned football club was, between 1986 and 1987, the Pordenone Calcio in C2, linked to the Venice (from 1987 to 2000) but above all to Palermo, at the top of which he was for sixteen years, from 2002 to 2018, taking him to the elite of Serie A with the historic qualifications for the Uefa Cup and the Europa League and the near conquest of the Italian Cup, lost in the final against Inter on 29 May 2011. Peaks, but also abysses, with legal troubles, bankruptcy, sale and restart from the D series. ) such as Cavani, Amauri, Toni, Miccoli, Pastore and, lastly, Dybala, Zamparini undoubtedly remains one of the most important figures in Italian football.