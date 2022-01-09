The former president of the UK Task Force: “Stop mass vaccination”

LONDON – Omicron teases. Since the new variant was discovered in South Africa in November, a new scenario has been created. And more and more doctors and experts see Omicron as the possibility of an endemic, flu-like disease. Among these is the former chairman of the UK Task Force, Clive Dix, according to whom we must stop mass vaccination and focus no longer on the spread of the virus, but on its treatment.

Omicron has been traveling for three months. It has reached almost all countries and numerous scientific researches have been conducted on its purpose. From these it emerges that yes, Omicron is very contagious and spreads quickly because, some speculate, it attacks mainly the throat and less the lungs. But they are particularly fueling the hope that the latter variant will become endemic and may be treated in the very near future as a classic flu. It is also being debated in Switzerland, although the WHO warned in the middle of this week that Omicron could spread to the point of creating a new variant.

Since most see Omicron as the solution, there are those who ask that the plan to tackle the epidemic be revised. Clive Dix is ​​the former chair of the UK Task Force and has been actively involved in vaccine development, but is now calling for an end to mass vaccination. What he wants, reports the Guardian, is that the approach of the Covid strategy be reversed and rowed towards a “new normal”. According to him, “we must consider stopping the tests and letting people isolate themselves when they are not well and return to their lives when they feel ready. Just like when you have the flu ».

But before this “we need to put a stop to mass vaccination”. In his opinion, the government should support a series of research studies and analyzes on how effective vaccines have been in producing “immunity in memory B and T cells”. In particular in the over 60 group and in vulnerable groups.

Although on the one hand the statements of the former president are shocking, because just yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that in the last two years 150,000 people in the United Kingdom have died in the 28 days after contracting the virus, the scientific departments are different. who question the need for a fourth dose, a campaign that has just begun in Israel. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization has determined, for example, that this is currently not really necessary. Most older people who received the booster dose are still well protected by Omicron.