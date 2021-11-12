the former Rai sports commentator was 75 years old. His commentary on rowing is memorable

Farewell to Giampiero Galeazzi: the RAI sports journalist and former rower was 75 years old, he had been ill for some time. Born in Rome, he was also known by the nickname of Bisteccone. Galeazzi he was a professional in rowing: he won the Italian championship in singles in 1967 (which earned him the bronze medal for athletic prowess) and in doubles with Giuliano Spingardi in 1968 and in that year he participated in the selections for the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City .

His father had won the Europeans in the “two without” in 1932. Not yet abandoned his sports career, he was hired by Rai as a sports journalist. He was immediately sent to the 1972 Olympics in Munich. In the eighties he was sent on Domenica Sportiva to the key matches of the Serie A football championship.

His commentaries are memorable on the occasion of the gold medals in rowing by Giuseppe and Carmine Abbagnale at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and by Antonio Rossi and Beniamino Bonomi in Sydney 2000, characterized by incredible enthusiasm.

In the summer of 2009 he commented on the Confederations Cup matches with Jacopo Volpi and Zbigniew Boniek. For the 2009-2010 season he was then a football commentator on the broadcast “90th minute“ together with Franco Lauro (who also passed away, it was April 2020) and in Replay with Zibi Boniek. In the summer he participated in World Nights with Paola Ferrari, Maurizio Costanzo, live from Piazza di Siena in Rome.

He then became a 90th minute columnist with Franco Lauro, Jacopo Volpi and Zibi Boniek, and “90th minute Champions“ with Andrea Fusco, Marino Bartoletti, Adriano Bacconi and Ivan Zazzaroni. In the summer of 2012 he was a guest of European Nights with Andrea Fusco, Simona Rolandi, Jacopo Volpi, Adriano Bacconi and Serse Cosmi. Radio comedian Nicola Savino often lent his voice to parody Galeazzi.