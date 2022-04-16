The Formula 1 Miami GP is in danger due to demands from neighbors

ANDhe Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is in serious danger. Neighboring residents of the city filed a lawsuit for noise pollution, which is a major setback for the development of the competition.

According to information from miami heraldthe residents of Miami Gardens they claim that the noise produced by the event will be “intolerable”. For this reason, it seeks to block the development of the competition integrated into the calendar of the FIA.

One of the residents alleges that the noise generated could reach 97 decibels within a 2.5 mile radius of the stadium between the homes that are located there, similar to the “noise of a chainsaw”.

“We are in this state of ‘limbo,’ prior to the issuance of a special events permit. It is a very uncomfortable place for a courtroom,” he said. Alan Fine, Miami-Dade court judge.

Now, time is running out until we see if it will be possible to grant a “special permit” that does not prevent the realization of the GP in the old Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami will be able to enjoy its ‘debut’ in the Formula 1, after the body approved its inclusion in the calendar for the next ten years. Along with the Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the inclusion of Las Vegas in 2023, the United States will have a triple presence in Formula 1.