The Fortnite Champion Series Duos begins on February 17, with a seasonal prize pool of $ 3 million

Fortnite’s competitive peers are restarted, this time it concerns the duo championship with 3 million dollars up for grabs

The Fortnite Champion Series 2022 campaign will officially begin February 17 with a new Duos format and over $ 3 million up for grabs through global competition, Epic Games announced today. Each region will use a similar format to what they did last year when they played Trios – two open qualifiers leading to a semi-final and eventual final. The two qualifiers will feature three rounds of play each, with the first qualifying for a total of 23 games and the second for a total of 26.

All competing teams will earn points, but the top eight of each qualifier will skip the semi-finals and go straight to the finals. The remaining final teams will be determined by the semi-finals, which are split into three sessions of five games, five games and six games respectively. Duos who claim a Victory Royale in one of those matches will advance directly to the Finals, reflecting the “most Victory Royale-centric action this season” outlined by the Fortnite esports team.

The top six scoring teams from each of these sessions will advance to the finals. Here is a summary of how all 50 teams in one season qualify for the finals:

16 from qualifiers (first eight points in each of the two qualifiers)

16 Victory Royale winners from the semifinals

18 of the semifinals (first six points in each of the three semifinal sessions)

For the finals, there is a new “match point variable”, but it is played more like a rule of mercy. If a team dominates the competition and earns 500 total points and three Victory Royales in 12 games, they will be declared champion. The first qualifiers take place from 17 to 18 February and from 19 to 20 February. Any eligible Duos team must be ranked in the Champion League (Division I, II or III) or higher in Arena mode to be eligible to compete.