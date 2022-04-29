The fortune of Felipe VI of Spain vs. the fortune of Elizabeth II of England

The king seeks to appeal to the confidence of the Spanish people and show that his is a “modern” and “integrity” monarchy. Photo: Ballesteros

Philip of Spain He has not wanted to leave anything to the imagination and to stop speculation after his father’s financial scandals, John Charles I, decided to show public opinion his heritage. The king seeks to appeal to the confidence of the Spanish people and show that his is a “modern” and “integrity” monarchy.

For the first time in the history of Spain and possibly the world, a king decides to reveal his personal fortune, which according to official documents is equivalent to $2.4 millionplus about 325 thousand dollars in arts, jewelry and antiques. He made it clear that he has no real estate and no funds abroad.

“The heritage of Philip VI comes from the remuneration it has received from the Budgets of the House of the King over the last 25 years, since 1998; first as Prince of Asturias and then, since 2014, as king”, says the newspaper The country. However, in 2020 he stated that would forfeit any further inheritance or payment from his fatherwho was being investigated for corruption.

Elizabeth II, the indethronable

Although Felipe VI’s finances are an important sum, it is far from reaching that of Queen Elizabeth II. No verified data but the fortune of the 96-year-old monarch is estimated at $460 millionbased on the annual allocation by the British government of 104 million, with which the queen can finance royal travel and repairs to her residences.

Isabel II also owns Sandringham Househis beloved home in Norfolk, and the balmoral castle in Scotland, and receives royalties from all Crown estates.

The greatest advantage of the queen of England over the king of Spain is in jewelry and works of art. Only the Royal Collection It has more than 7 thousand paintings, 500 thousand impressions and thousands of photographs and manuscripts, as reported by Guardian, and just the collection of 600 paintings by Leonardo da Vinci they are worth 4 billion dollars.

