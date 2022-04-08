The fortune of the Aguilar dynasty amounts to this millionaire sum

The Aguilar family is one of the most emblematic figures of Mexican regional music.

The Aguilar dynasty is recognized worldwide thanks to the great artists that make it up, such as Pepe Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar, who have been recognized not only for their music but also to the great fortune they have accumulated over the years.

This talented family was formed during the marriage of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, who they inherited his love for music to Pepe Aguilar. The singer became the head of the dynasty once his parents died and instilled in his children the way of the show.

Thanks to the great success achieved among its members, the Aguilar family will always be remembered for their music and for the great fortune they have managed to accumulate over many years.

How much is the Aguilar fortune?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, Mr. Antonio Aguilar managed to accumulate a fortune of 20 million dollars, while your son has raised a little over 10 million dollars. For her part, Ángela Aguilar would have a of 2.5 million dollars, product of his work carried out in recent years.

If these amounts are added, it could be determined that up to now the Aguilar family has a fortune of almost 33 million dollars. However, the earnings of other family businesses, as well as Leonardo Aguilar, have not been revealed so far.