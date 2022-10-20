The fortune of “the Covid billionaires” falters

This photo illustration of Ben Franklin wearing a healthcare surgical mask on a one hundred dollar bill illustrates the Coronavirus, the protection of wearing a mask during international travel, and economic costs affecting business, transportation, travel, and commercial airlines.

The wealth of some 189 people more than doubled since the start of the pandemic

However, the new fortunes linked to covid have collapsed at almost the same rate as they grew

More than half of the so-called “Covid billionaires” are associated with stay-at-home habits

As millions of people around the world lost jobs, businesses and savings, a group of entrepreneurs became ultra-rich through companies that were directly fueled by the pandemic.

The group, which Bloomberg dubbed “the Covid billionaires,” is made up of 58 directors and executives from companies including biotech Moderna, software developer Zoom and online used-car retailer Carvana.

Based on its Billionaires Index, Bloomberg in total identified some 189 people whose wealth has more than doubled since the end of 2019, when the World Health Organization received reports of pneumonia with an unknown cause in Wuhan, China.

Who are the Covid billionaires?

Of that number, the report found that at least 58 made or grew their fortunes at breakneck speeds through disruptions to daily life brought about by the pandemic and through seven major lines of business, including:

For example, the launch of the Moderna vaccine gave a giant boost to the net worth of scientist Stephane Bancel, who eventually amassed as much as $15 billion, as the company’s shares soared nearly 2,400%.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan at the opening campaign on Nasdaq on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in New York. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Eric Yuan, who was denied a visa eight times by the US before moving from China, saw his fortune rise to $29 billion when Zoom Video Communications became the corporate world’s preferred video conferencing tool.

Also at the height of the pandemic, the father-and-son duo behind online used-car seller Carvana, Ernest and Ernie Garcia, amassed a $32 billion fortune.

Yet the new fortunes most closely tied to the pandemic have collapsed at about the same rate as they grew, matched only by other unique episodes like the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Depression.

The rise and subsequent fall of these millionaires was steeper than the other 131 members of the Bloomberg Index, whose net worth more than doubled, but was less dependent on how Covid changed the lives of people around the planet.

“They were filling a niche that desperately needed to be solved, but it wasn’t a long-term thing,” said Kim Forrest, founder of investment firm Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. “Investors are looking for growth and there is no more growth in work from home.”

Of the “Covid billionaires”, some 26 have Asian citizenship, 18 are based in the US and Canada, and 10 are from Europe.

Only two are women: Falguni Nayar, founder of India’s first female-led startup unicorn, beauty retailer Nykaa; and Denise Coates, co-CEO and largest shareholder of UK-based Bet365 Group.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Washington. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Bloomberg data shows that lifestyle changes due to social distancing measures played a role: More than half of these moguls are associated with stay-at-home, remote work or e-commerce habits.

A third is linked to companies in the pharmaceutical and health world, which produce everything from vaccines to respirators.

“The amount of economic good that those people did is tremendous,” said Paige Ouimet, a finance professor at the University of North Carolina, singling out the vaccine innovators in particular. “So absolutely, they should have been rewarded.”

Earnings are in free fall

While the average net worth of Covid billionaires is still substantially higher compared to before the pandemic, earnings have been in freefall.

According to the report, wealth in each of the subgroups, led by e-commerce, fell sharply. Assets fell an average of 58% from their peak as investor interest has cooled and many people have left home again.

But worse off are low-income workers and families. About 97 million people are living on less than $1.90 a day due to the pandemic, according to a World Bank report.

Ernest Garcia III, CEO of Carvana, speaks to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In the poorest nations, the pandemic has undone years of efforts to lift millions out of poverty; higher inflation and mounting public debt hamper the ability to reverse the ravages, the World Bank said.

Even at the gates of 2023, when the worst of Covid seems to have receded, the threat of high food and energy prices, as well as the rise in interest rates and the imminent risk of a global recession, remain present.

“We’ve seen both extreme wealth and extreme poverty skyrocket at the same time,” said Max Lawson, head of inequality and advocacy policy at Oxfam International, which advocates for higher taxes on wealth.

Lawson warned that without action, Covid could turn the gap between rich and poor into an unbridgeable chasm. “I don’t think enough people have registered how off the charts this has been.”

