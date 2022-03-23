The fortune that Daddy Yankee made in his 32-year career – Metro Puerto Rico

Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, better known as daddy yankeeis one of the pioneers of the urban genre since he began his career in 1990.

‘The Big Boss’ as he is also known in the music industry announced his retirement from music after more than 30 years giving away great milestones such as ‘Gasolina’, ‘Limbo’, ‘She picked me up’ and ‘Emergency call’.

After considering that he reached the goal as a singer, the business and the great fortune he forged during his trajectory.

Daddy Yankee’s estate

More than 17 million records, 84 songs ranked in the list of Hot Latin Songs from Billboard, seven number 1 hits and 36 in the TOP 10 became the number one exponent of the genre.

Currently it is estimated that he manages a fortune that exceeds $40 millionAccording to the magazine Forbes.

However, the music It was not his only way of generating income, as he later became an entrepreneur.

In addition to his record label ‘El Cartel Records’, Daddy leads a line of headphones, clothing, shoes, perfumes, and his own brand of tequila ‘The White Tequila Cartel’.

“This race, which has been a marathon, I finally see the finish line. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me. This genre, people say that I made it worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors, to make this genre the biggest in the world…”, she said.

Finally, he did not hide when he will present himself for the last time and how he will do it.

“Formally, today I announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour, and I’m going to say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this collector’s item entitled Legend Daddy,” he revealed.