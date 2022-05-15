Niurka Marcos: The fortune that the famous vedette has accumulated | INSTAGRAM

Currently the famous actress Y showgirlNiurka Marcos, is participating in the famous Reality Show of Telemundo, The House of the famous, which is why he has been in the sights of Internet users who have wondered how he got to where he is and how much his fortune is, so we will address it today.

since he came to Mexicoleaving Cuba back, has worked as a model, dancer Y drivercurrently continues to be one of the most beloved figures on television, always generating his scandals with irreverent comments, expressing himself without fear or shame.

As we already mentioned, he is working on the reality shows from Telemundo where it is accompanied by Salvador Cerboni, Ivonne Montero, Laura Bozzo, Osvaldo Rios and more.

Besides, she is also a great businesswomansinger and has even participated as a judge in different reality shows, so you can imagine how much money he has been able to add to his bank account, after such income in the entertainment world he has surely obtained something quite good.

But already addressing the subject directly, we know that Niurka has been participating in several programs, apart from the fact that her various companies have managed to obtain very good income lately.

Niurka Marcos has managed to accumulate a great fortune that we will address today.



According to the Marathi Tv website, the famous could have approximately 6 million dollars, approximately 120 million pesos, a rather complicated amount to collect.

Niurka Marcos could also be earning much more money thanks to the participation that she is currently making, much more because since her arrival she has already begun to give what you are talking about, without a doubt a possible winner of this season.

So you already have an idea how many zeros you have in your bank account, more scandals will surely arise and of course you will have the opportunity to continue generating more and more and thus leave a great fortune and heritage to your beloved children.