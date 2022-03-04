The fortune that the Twilight saga left to Robert Pattinson

the saga of Twilight allowed him to Robert Pattinson become one of the most recognized and also most sought-after actors. Next, we tell you how much money did he make thanks to all 4 movies and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Robert Pattinson and the fortune he made thanks to Twilight

By the time he was hired to star in the first installment of Twilight, Robert Pattinson he was not an entirely unknown actor. In fact, a few years earlier he had worked on another of the most successful youth sagas of recent decades, that of Harry Potter (he played cedric diggory on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire).

However, he still did not enjoy the success or prestige that he has today, and in this regard it must be said that they came precisely from the hand of Twilight.

According to Europa Press, Pattinson earned just a few 300 thousand dollars for playing the iconic vampire Edward Cullen in the first adaptation of the book saga of stephenie meyer.

The event that generated this film was such that, facing the sequels, the 35-year-old Briton was in a position to negotiate new contractswhich allowed him to obtain a fortune between 75 and 100 million dollars.

Twilight: Robert Pattinson and the different versions of his earnings

According to the same portal, the actor who has just given life to a new version of Batman won some $25 million for each of the installments that followed the first Twilight. Both Cosmopolitan and GQ provide a somewhat different version, since, apparently, Pattinson would have earned 25 million but adding the two parts of the last installment, that of Dawn.

In any case, it must also be taken into account that this artist managed to retroactively renegotiate his first contract and that at the fortune that twilight left him others are added Benefits linked to this film saga.

It is for this very reason that there is talk of a total that ranges between 75 and 100 million dollars. Thanks to this sum, the ex-partner of Kristen Stewart was able to direct his professional career in less commercial directions, and his work in The lighthouse (“The Lighthouse“), from Robert Eggersmaybe the best example.

Now, everything seems to indicate that Pattinson is ready to return to the path of the most commercial cinema and, at the same time, to continue accumulating millionaire contracts (for his work on Batman he earned about USD 5 million).

Taking into account all the above, what do you think about the earnings that Robert Pattinson received for his performance in the Twilight saga?

