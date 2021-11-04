the Forum explodes, the Blaugrana comeback stops at the most beautiful. Milan is alone

Olimpia Milano controls the super-challenge with Barcelona for a long time, and after the 14-0 Blaugrana locks it with the key plays of Datome and Chacho.

The Forum explodes: 75-70 the final, Olimpia Milano is alone at the top of the standings.

FIRST FOUR

Olimpia Milano shooting 10-5 with Melli’s triples and even Hines at 6.35, 19-13 at 3.29 in a domination of the attacks, where Milan strikes from the outside even with Hall but struggles to contain Calathes’ p & r. Devon Hall reaches 8 with the second triple (22-13 of maximum advantage). 28-21 at the end of a good first quarter for Milan, excellent offensive. 8 by Hall, 6 by Shields, 6 by Kuric.

SECOND FOUR

First 5 ‘from 4-2 Barcelona. Milan that draws the first four attacks badly, but it is also the Blaugrana who have taken the measures, especially along the perimeter. Barcelona advance to 6-2 on 30-27 at 4.15, Hall breaks the diet in isolation at 3.55, then 3 free by Datome and a gimmick by Shields (who then discusses with a referee after Jasikevicius’ timeout, with attached technician) for Mitoglou they allow 37-29 at 2.57. Hall puts the bomb of the new maximum advantage (40-30), 13 for him. 42-34 at the end of the first half.

THIRD FOURTH

Immediately triple from Hall, 5 from Mirotic to answer, at 6.15 it is 47-41 with Messina timeout. Mitoglou misses an easy support and then finds the triple of 50-41, at 4.59 Chacho finds Mitoglou for 52-41 with an attached timeout by Jasikevicius. Chacho in isolation signs a jumper like Chacho (54-41 at 4.26), Barca loses 4 balls in 6 ‘, Calathes makes 0/2 from the line, Higgins 1/2 but is 5-0 for 54-46 at 2.18 . Datome finds the treble of 59-47 at 45 “, Mitoglou at 2”. 61-49 Milan.

FOURTH FOURTH

5-0 Barcelona to start in 90 “, 7-0 after two missed triples by Daniels, 10-0 after Hayes’ bomb for 61-59 at 7.12. Inevitable timeout for Messina, Laprovittola misses the triple overtaking after Daniels ‘foul in attack, but at 6.03 he hits Davies (12-0 in 6’, 61-61) and Hayes puts the arrow (61-63 at 5.02). At 4.09 goals from Melli (63-63), but Davies now dominates in the painted: basket and foul for 63-65 (wrong free). Ball soiled by Datome, and a triple by Shields at 2.44 which brings Milan back on 67-65. Datome blows up the Forum with the triple of 70-65 at 1.45, which becomes 3 + 1 for 71-65. The Chacho puts the 73-67 at 30 ”.