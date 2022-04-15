The forwards who could sign as reinforcements for the Apertura 2022

The America club continues without remedying one of its worst ills in recent years, since neither Roger Martinez, Henry Martin or Federico Vinas They have taken on a ‘killer’ role as centre-forward for the Azulcremas and this lack of flair hit even harder during the first two-thirds of the game. Clausura 2022 of Liga MXwhere the creams gave ‘pity’.

Viñas recently scored in the match against FC Juárez, the Uruguayan’s first goal in 2022, after adding 13 games without scoring between the Apertura 2021 and the Clausura 2022, being the least effective striker of the third.

Also read: Isis Serrath poses as God brought her into the world and leaves her fans breathless (Photos)

After scoring 6 goals in the 2021 Apertura; Viñas has 3 goals in 42 games. What happened between Henry and Roger is no less worrying, since Martín has scored 12 goals in his last 42 games, while Martínez has recorded one less goal in the same period.

Rumors indicate that America will go in search of a new scorer in the summer and following the trend of ‘local’ hiring of the creams, in Liga MX there are 5 great candidates to reach the nest.

Candidates to arrive at America as reinforcements in the lead:

Julio Furch (Atlas)

12 goals in 38 matches

Juan Dinenno (Cougars)

14 goals in 48 matches

Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados)

18 goals in 40 matches

German Berterame (Atletico San Luis)

14 goals in 41 games.

Alexis Canelo (Toluca)

19 goals in 48 matches

Also read: Cars, women and excesses; the ‘sins’ of the Mexican National Team, accuses Oswaldo