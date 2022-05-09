The Forza saga ups its ante with a new addition

Most of us Xbox members are eager to have on our consoles the new installment of Forza Motorsport, one of the best franchises – if not the best – when it comes to driving. If it’s been a while since we had news about the new game developed by Turn10, now there is a new addition to the team.

This is Heather Gearreald, the one who was software developer and quality manager at the Nintendo company for almost five years becomes part of the Turn10 team. Heather will serve as the director of quality for the Forza franchise, both Motorsport and Horizon.

Good news for the Forza saga

yes in something Nintendo stands out is in the great quality that it puts into its exclusive, of that there is no doubt, that is why the new addition of Heather can be a step forward in the Forza saga. What can be said is that the new Forza Motorsport is just around the corner and with its new quality director, the delivery will surely not disappoint us.

Remember that andn June we have two great video game events where we may be able to see news regarding this installment, more specifically we can enjoy the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and that same month we will also have the Summer Game Fest. Be very attentive to our networks and our website because many news are coming and we will bring you all the information as soon as possible.