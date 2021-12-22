the fossil found in Southern China

“Most of the dinosaur embryos are incomplete with disjointed skeletons: we were very surprised to see this embryo perfectly preserved in its egg, in a posture similar to that of birds. It is something that has never before been seen in non-avian dinosaurs, ”comments Waisum Ma of the University of Birmingham.

Baby Yingliang is 27cm long from head to tail and is inside a 17cm egg. Its head is folded under the belly, flanked by the legs, while the back follows the curvature of the shell. “It looks like a small bird curled up in its egg, further proof that many features of modern birds first evolved in their ancestors dinosaurs,” explains Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh.

The fossil, recovered in Jiangxi province near Ganzhou city, had been acquired in 2000 by the director of a company called the Yingliang Group, but then ended up in a warehouse where it was recovered only a decade ago by the staff of the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in Xiamen, where it is still preserved today.