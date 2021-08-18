the Foundation is reborn with Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin!

Back there Dogecoin Foundation, which we hadn’t heard of for years – and it does so by leaning on very important names in the cryptocurrency firmament. Yes, because to be part of the foundation we will also find Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, and people related to Elon Musk.

Good news for the protocol? Probably yes, at least looking at the different developments that this decision could have on Dogecoin’s functionalities and on the news in technological terms.

Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk directly in the foundation dedicated to Dogecoin

What the new Dogecoin Foundation is and why it matters

In reality there was already a foundation dedicated to Dogecoin, operational since 2014, one year after the arrival on the market of DOGE itself. However, no one could have imagined at the time the goals that would have been achieved by meme coin for excellence. This reinforced the need to retrace the steps of the past and make it operational again Dogecoin Foundation.

It is with great joy that we announce the rebirth of the Dogecoin Foundation, with a renewed focus on supporting the Dogecoin ecosystem, on the Community and on promoting the future of the Doge blockchain. The foundation will not take control of the project Dogecoin Core Wallet […] but it will exist to favor and accelerate the development of the same, supporting present and future developers, also through sponsorships.

The entire press release can be read on the official website of the project and lists some of the key points that we have summarized in our translation.

Among the advisors also a man of Musk and Vitalik Buterin

The news does not stop there, because among the advisor of the foundation we find not only Vitalik Buterin, the founder and commander in chief of Ethereum, but also Jared Birchall, which he will represent within the foundation Elon Musk as legal and financial advisor. Two very heavy names, which suggest that in reality a lot is expected from the jobs that will open within the foundation, jobs they could do Dogecoin much more popular as a means of payment and protocol than it is today.

Meanwhile, a disappointment comes from Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban, who had also publicly defended Dogecoin several times – also transforming himself into the responsible for the last bull run disappoints Dogecoin fans. Yes, because he has publicly admitted that he has less than $ 500 of equivalent value in DOGE, at least personally. The situation is different for the coffers of his team, the Dallas Mavericks, who have long accepted Dogecoin as a means of payment. However, the statement by Cuban, who has been one of Dogecoin’s staunchest defenders for some time, as well as an investor in much less solid projects, has started the classic (and understandable) round of controversy.

What will the foundation do?

The first objective of the foundation will be to have a budget for the recruitment, at least over a three-year horizon, of full-time developers who can professionally deal with Dogecoin, developers who will join the current ones.

It is not clear what will be the hiring methods of these new programmers or the timing that the foundation seems to have reserved. However, it will be a first step towards one normalization of Dogecoin also under this specific front.