The four aces up Card Shark’s sleeve, the new hit from Devolver Digital

yes in 2021 Return Digital He won all our admiration with the Inscryption cards, this year he also plans to do it based on cards, this time those of the promising Card Shark that you can already try in Steam thanks to your test.

And be careful because the test, although it passes in a sigh, is long enough to understand what this trip to 18th century France is about and how it plans to become one of the most celebrated games of this 2022. These are the aces what he has up his sleeve CardShark.

Exploding the trend of cards

the of Registration it’s just one of many recent examples that have seized on the card craze to come up with their mechanics. Loop Hero, also from Return Digitalis another of the games that have been able to transfer the idea of ​​cards to their field.

As in both CardShark it doesn’t just create another Magic clone to fall back on, it uses the cards as an excuse to create something unique. Just as it’s easy to see why the publisher took notice of those two games, so it is with this last one: you haven’t tried anything like it.

A story I’m looking forward to losing myself in

One of the big doubts we had about CardShark it was how it was going to be played. We knew we’d be pulling tricks and traps to win at cards against the backdrop of the Enlightenment, but not what the actual weight of each of its parts would be or if all that pre-industrial pomposity was just a façade.

The first bars with CardShark they make it very clear that, far from being an excuse, the narrative that drives our protagonist is one of his great seams. His story promises to be acidic and snappy, and I’m personally looking forward to learning more about what’s shaping up to be a sizable drama.





royal card tricks

Pushed by a life that turns upside down shortly after starting the game, our future will end up linked to that of a gang of swindlers who will gradually teach us all their tricks to get the money from the wealthiest classes of the time.

But far from being based on tricks forced by the game itself, what it does CardShark is to teach us real tricks that move between card magic and the art of the good card game while combining them with classic video game mechanics to translate them into action.

Easy to understand, hard to master

The idea, in addition to being brilliantly implemented, is a joy. Complex concepts such as counting cards or shuffling leaving marks are transferred to joystick and button strokes that will get more complicated as the game progresses and our protagonist wins even more tricks.

It’s easy to understand where each trick is and how to do it – a job that the game itself helps with icons and signs – but mastering it beyond the test without making opponents suspicious ends up being more complex than you expect. the of CardShark It’s not a frustrating difficulty, mind you, but that addictive challenge that invites you to hurry up each bet more to check to what extent you can get away with it.