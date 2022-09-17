The four benefits of order for our physical and mental health

After having enjoyed the summer, its innumerable plans, trips and moments of disconnection from work and the day-to-day routine, ´back to school´ arrives. In the month of September we feel that we are beginning, as if it were January, a new year full of resolutions and good intentions. One of the most common is wanting to be more organized.

Order, in addition to what it means in terms of cleanliness and harmony for the home, is closely linked to our mind. In this way, an orderly space is accompanied by well-being and positive emotions, unlike a messy house, which can reflect anguish, stress and negatively affect our mood.

According to science, our brains like order and constant visual reminders of disorganization deplete our cognitive resources. That is why we are going to explain the 4 benefits of order and how living in an orderly environment can improve our physical and mental health.

1. Be more productive



Whether we are talking about the workplace or the study area, it is proven that the simple fact of surrounding yourself with a clear space makes you avoid distractions and therefore increases concentration.

To eliminate excess stimuli and improve your mood, you must take into account the following aspects, such as having good lighting, and if it is natural, much better. It is also proven that neutral and light tones, both on the walls and in the decoration or furniture, are great allies. In addition, all the things that you use regularly, such as office supplies, documents or electronic devices, must be well organized in their corresponding place.

2. Reduce stress



Crowded and chaotic spaces can make us feel anxious and depressed, so tidying up our home makes us feel like we have more control over our belongings. In order to have a more organized life, it is not enough to order the physical space, it is also important to have a good planning of the household chores, the weekly menus, the daily agenda…

3. Helps you rest better



It may seem insignificant, but going to bed with the house tidied up, the dishes washed, the next day’s clothes ready, or getting into a well-made bed contributes to our rest and quality of sleep. Falling asleep when you don’t have any pending tasks is easier, and that’s not to mention the tranquility of starting a new day focused on facing it in good spirits.

4. Save time and money



A house in a mess and with junk everywhere can end up generating arguments and affecting our family relationships. On the other hand, when there is an organization system, energy flows and coexistence is easier.

An action as simple as taking a few minutes to put things away right after you’re done using them has a huge impact on overall home order. In this way you will always know where your things are and by finding them faster you will save time and some annoyance than another.

On the other hand, when you know what you have, you will avoid unnecessary or duplicate purchases. In the case of food, just checking what you have in the pantry and making a shopping list to go to the supermarket, you will be able to reduce food waste.

And finally, if you want to leave behind the chaos in your home and improve your mood, the key is to create a routine of order. Start by acquiring good habits like making the bed every day, airing every morning, keep the countertops clear, don’t accumulate mountains of clothes… but start little by little, spending a few minutes tidying up the house and planning the tasks.