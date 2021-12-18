The world of cryptocurrencies is constantly “updated” and this also affects the value of each member of the category: to date the universe of crypto it is extremely diversified between the “main” (Bitcoin in tense) and the so-called altcoin that is, those born later.

Metaverse revolution: the four cryptocurrencies to buy now

Among the latter, many are looking for interesting currencies for the future. A bit like Facebook decided, the cryptocurrency world is also looking to the metaversi, that is to the real ones virtual worlds which are therefore linked to specific cryptocurrencies. In many cases the metacrypto they particularly exploit the blockchains within them because the tokens are often linked to the value that can be spent within the game world.

For many, 2022 will be the year of the metaverse, specifically geared towards cryptocurrencies.

The Sandbox

We have already discussed this separately: The Sandbox, a name that reflects a random generation of virtual worlds, is among the metacrypto best known. Every element within the virtual world is managed by the currency $ SAND which is based on the Ethereum blockchain.

Decentraland

Even more long-lived and evolved is Decentraland, which as the name implies is totally disconnected from any external organization, and is also based on the Ethereum blockchain. The MANA currency can allow gains from the value of the “goods” present on the virtual world itself. It is an ambitious project that a few years ago saw the development of a dedicated market table.

Illuvium

Focused on a pure science fiction context, Illuvium is in fact a game of “space battles”, present on most trading sites such as Binance and Exchange since last summer. Illivium takes advantage of ILV tokens which are used both as a currency and as a reward for players. It recently exceeded $ 1 billion in capitalization.

Bloktopia

Officially defined as a “virtual skyscraper”, Bloktopia is part of an ambitious project that is represented by an extremely lively and frenetic world based on a construction on 21 levels, each level will allow various activities and earning possibilities, both through advertising and with sale and purchase of resources. Initially based exclusively on non-fungible tokens, the first “real” tokens were made available on 5 October.