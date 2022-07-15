The four fruits that should be avoided before bed

In food, fruits are considered a highly healthy food, but experts advise avoiding the consumption of some of them at night.

The World Health Organization (WHO) as the United Nations Organization for The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recommend a minimum consumption of 400 grams of fruits and vegetables in the day.

But these recommendations are made to consume the fruits during certain hours, because at night they can cause insomnia, which is a sleep disorder.

according to website The objective fruits that are not recommended for consumption at night are those rich in vitamin C, such as kiwi, strawberries, oranges and tangerines. The explanation given in the aforementioned portal is that these citrus fruits are very acidic foods, and when consumed at night, heavy digestion and heartburn can be generated.

To eat at night before bed, the advice of the experts is to avoid these foods and fruits that were mentioned above. Instead, you can choose some natural yogurt (or Greek, if you prefer) and other healthy snacks, as explained in Better with health.

Another recommendation is to drink an infusion of chamomile to have a good night’s sleep. In addition, you have to practice healthy sleep habits.

In addition to fruits, there are also other foods that experts warn against eating at night before going to bed.

Candy bars, high in calories, can be a harmless food when ingesting a small bar at night, but this “type of food has a high content of refined sugars that can alter the quality of sleep”, they explain on the portal Better with health.

Specialists indicate that some of the compounds in these bars stimulate the activity of the nervous system and “put the brain in a state of alert that prevents sleep.” Although there is no scientific information to prove it, there is also the idea that its consumption can increase the chances of having nightmares.

Very few can resist the pleasures of a delicious ice cream, but this dessert is also one of the foods that should be avoided at night.

According to better with healtha glass of ice cream can concentrate high doses of fats, sugars and added compounds “that alter the metabolism and the activity of the nervous system”

The consumption of this dessert slows down digestion and can cause some discomfort such as pain and inflammation, which will affect rest and sleep at night.

“Red meat, like the fruits mentioned, is difficult to digest. And, in addition to at night, you should also limit the consumption of this type of food, since, together with the sausage, it is reviled by the World Health Organization (WHO)”, explains the portal. The objective.

It is also important to point out some fruits that food specialists recommend eating at night. The first thing to keep in mind is to have dinner at least three hours before bedtime, to avoid heartburn. and that food is digested properly. The Nutrition and pharmacy portal explains that fruits are a healthy option to eat at night.