the Four Good Days trailer

An addiction drama directed by Rodrigo Garcia, which will debut in the US in theaters on April 30 and on VOD on May 21.

World premiere at Sundance in January, Four Good Days is a drama about addictions that sees protagonists Glenn Close (fresh from its octave Oscar nomination for its interpretation in American Elegy) And Mila Kunis.

The film, which is directed by Rodrigo Garcia, is based on a real family story that was told by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow in a famous article published on Washington Post, and was co-written by the director and the Saslow, and it all revolves around four days of extra detox that the character’s Kunis you must submit, with the help of the mother, interpreted by Close, in order to access a treatment program that promises to save her life.

This is the original movie trailer, followed by the official plot:

On this thrilling journey, based on a true story told by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow in the Washington Post, 31-year-old Molly enlists the help of her long-estranged mother Deb to fight a fierce battle against the demons that have ruined her. life. Despite everything she has learned in a decade of disappointment, pain and anger, Deb goes to great lengths in a last-ditch effort to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. The powerful interpretations of Glenn Close and Mila Kunis make this film by Rodrigo García a moving and unpredictable chronicle of a mother and daughter struggling to regain the love and trust that once united them.