The four teams qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup have been defined

Day 17 of the Conmebol Qualifiers, heading to the World Cup in Qatar, defined the four teams that kept the direct tickets to the World Cup, which are Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguayin the absence of a date for the qualifier to end.

In this way, Conmebol only has to define which of its teams will be the one that disputes the Repechage against the winner of the Oceania Qualifiers, and this half ticket will be fought between Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Of those classified, the Brazilian National Team was the first from Conmebol to secure its direct ticket to the World Cup, because in a tie dominated from start to finish, it managed to qualify on Matchday 11 after a victory over Colombia.

The second classified was the Argentine National Team, just one day after Brazil and just after drawing against Canarinha, because this result at home assured the ticket to Albiceleste.

The last two direct tickets from Conmebol came until this penultimate date of the Qualifiers, after Uruguay won a controversial victory over Peru and Ecuador fell to Paraguay, results that left both teams tied with 25 points and out of reach of the teams that They are from fifth to seventh place.

Now, with a date to be played, Peru, Chile and Colombia will fight for the Repechage ticket to face Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq or Lebanon in the playoff.