The fourth dose? Not very effective, says an Israeli hospital

A study from an Israeli hospital claims that a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides very limited defense against the Omicron variant that is raging around the world. These are preliminary but significant studies.

Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 healthcare workers: 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and another 120 who received Moderna’s. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The clinical study found that both groups showed “slightly higher” antibody increases than the third vaccine last year, but also pointed out that the increase in antibodies did not prevent the variant from spreading.

“Despite the increased levels of antibodies, the fourth vaccine offers only partial defense against the virus,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital’s infectious disease unit. “The vaccines, which were more effective against the previous variants, offer less protection than omicron.”

Preliminary findings raised questions about Israel’s decision to offer a second booster dose – and fourth overall – to its population over 60. The government says over 500,000 people have received the second recall in the past few weeks.

Dr Nahman Ash, director of the Israeli Ministry of Health, said the research did not mean the fourth vaccination attempt was a mistake. “Returns the antibody level to what it was at the start of the third booster. This is of great importance, especially among the older population, ”he told Channel 13 TV. Of course, however, if these antibodies are not needed some doubt arises. However, the authorities said they will look at the data obtained in the hypothesis of whether or not to expand its campaign for the fourth injection, or the second recall, as it is defined in Israel.

Meanwhile, Omicron is hitting Israel hard, despite first and second calls.

Fortunately, despite the boom in cases, the death toll remained under control.

At this point we will see if the government will continue with its own vaccination campaign to the bitter end or will follow the indications of science …



