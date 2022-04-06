The fourth dose only increases short-term protection against covid infection | Society

The second booster dose against covid only reduces the risk of contagion for a short term, according to a clinical study carried out in Israel, a country that offers the fourth injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from January 2 to those over 60 years, health personnel and immunocompromised people. Protection against infection starts to decline four weeks after inoculation and is almost completely gone by eight weeks, according to the research, published Tuesday in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine after being reviewed by high-level experts.

The study was carried out within Israel’s public health system from January 10 to March 2, coinciding with the peak of the wave of the omicron variant, among 1.2 million people over the age of 60, with a group that he had received only the first booster dose and another inoculated with the second. The investigation indicates that the protection offered against a serious infection after the fourth injection of Pfizer (hegemonic in Israeli health) remained active six weeks after its application. However, the same study states that a longer follow-up period must be carried out in order to determine whether this guarantee of protection is due to the first extra dose (third vaccine) or the second (fourth).

Another investigation, published last month in Israel by one of the mutual health companies that manage the health system, indicated that those inoculated with the second booster dose have a 78% lower mortality rate from covid than those who have only received the first extra puncture. This study, which has not been published in international journals or reviewed by experts, has been questioned for being still preliminary and for applying a methodology that does not contemplate long-term effects. Some 750,000 people (8% of the population) have received the second booster injection in Israel, while 4.4 million (45%) have the first and 6.1 million (75%), with both of the full schedule from Pfizer.

In addition to Israel, South Korea is also revaccinating its citizens for the second time since February, and Singapore is preparing to offer the booster dose to those over 80 years of age. The FDA, the US drug agency, has authorized the application of the fourth dose of Pfizer from the age of 50. Germany and France already offer it for the elderly and healthcare personnel, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) maintains that there is still insufficient scientific and clinical evidence to recommend its widespread use. Since January 13, in Spain it has been offered to immunosuppressed patients.