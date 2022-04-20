The fourth doses do not take off The doctor: “Many cases, but mild”

In the province of Como a rebound in infections and the average age is growing – Vaccines, RSAs are being prepared

The infections rise and the vaccinations continue slowly.

The fourth doses administered in Como are only 540 (last week 473 over 80 and 67 over 60 frail with serious pathologies considered to be at high risk were reached). The over 80 audience alone has 45,000 citizens in our province. Not all have already been vaccinated for four months, some have done Covid after the third dose, but the start of the fourth phase of the campaign was certainly not a sprint.

The RSAs are ready to leave, by 22 April they must notify the ATS of the guests to be vaccinated.

From next week, the family doctors will also start making the fourth doses at home.

The contagions of the rest, despite the sun and spring, do not fall. Indeed, after the descent recorded two months ago, 1,740 infections per week, there has been a rise. We are at the levels of late January-early February. In Como there are still over 3,300 infections a week. There are many people housebound. “Yes, a good percentage of swabs have a positive outcome – explains Fini – removed some rules for the containment of the infection there was a rebound, a rebound that we expect even now, after the Easter holidays. However, the vast majority of those infected have few and mild symptoms. Rhinorrhea, cough, low-grade fever. The average age on the other hand has risen compared to January, when the most affected were children and young people ». The patients admitted to Sant’Anna compared to February have gone from forty to fifty, the situation is still manageable.

Returning to the fourth doses, 31 pharmacies in Como have given willingness to give the injections, only one in the city, the Santa Teresa in Viale Rosselli. The network covers the territory of the province well, but there have not been many new participating pharmacists to enhance the offer. However, the hubs of via Napoleona, Menaggio and Lurate Caccivio are still active.

