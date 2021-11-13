The fourth edition of the Social Footbal Summit at the Olympic stadium

At the Social Football Summit on 15 and 16 November League B with all 20 clubs of the cadet league presents B FUTURE

The Lega Serie B will offer its members on November 15th in Rome will be an important parterre. It is called B Future and it is the training moment for the marketing and communication staff of the 20 clubs which will take place within the Social Football Summit, the most important international event dedicated to the Football Industry, now in its fourth edition.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky, Roberto Monzani of Inter, Simone Tomassetti of Twitter and Andrea Magnanelli will talk about the new trends in football and sustainability within clubs. A moment of growth for the companies of the BKT Series who will have the opportunity to confront themselves in the areas of social communication and digital marketing with the highest national experts.

Furthermore, thanks to the partnership between the Social Football Summit and the Lega Serie B, the associates will be able to attend the various panels that will make up the two-day program with different opportunities for knowledge and contacts with the most innovative realities of the football scene.

“The goal of a league – says President Mauro Balata President of Lega B – it is, among others, to build knowledge and give new opportunities for growth to one’s clubs. My thanks go to the organizers of the Social football summit who have thought about the Serie B League to create a partnership aimed at comparing and developing innovative contents. Thanks also to the FIGC which recognized the high educational value of our appointment by inserting it among the meetings of the National Licensing System‘.

“League B is carrying out a very interesting championship development project– says Gianfilippo Valentini Founder Go Project – we are proud to have signed this partnership and above all to have all 20 teams present at our event. I thank the President Maura Balata for her availability and for the great contribution she is making to innovation in the Football Industry with her presidency.

Sponsored by Sport and Health, Lazio Region, Roma Capitale, # SFS21 (this is the official hashtag) will have the opportunity to count on the presence and authoritative contributions of the Ontier study and the Italia CAMP Association.

The event will open its gates at 9.00 on November 15th and will end in the afternoon of November 16th. To participate in the Social Football Summit 2021 it is necessary to register on the website www.socialfootballsummit.com.

