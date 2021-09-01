The fourth episode will be on Doctor Strange Supreme

What If Doctor Strange

The Walt Disney Company e Marvel Studios have released the official poster of the fourth episode of What If, dedicated to Doctor Strange Supreme.

The episode will air exclusively on Disney + next Wednesday.

Doctor Strange Supreme arrives in the fourth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eNWuKBtFwI – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 30, 2021

Directed by AC Bradley and based on the comic series of the same name, What If…? is set after the events seen in Loki, in which some facts of the MCU they take place in a different way.

In the cast of voice actors of What If…?, which will involve all the actors of the films, there will also be Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) who will play L’Osservatore, an iconic character from Marvel. The idea for the series is inspired by a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. The first installment of the animated series will focus on Peggy Carter, and will tell what would have happened if she had been to take the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. But apparently there will also be an episode where Iron Man will meet the Grand Master.