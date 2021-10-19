the Fourth Estate of Cardano turns ten





“The flag has always been there. To tell the truth, they stole the first one, we had to replace it ». Ten years ago, October 15, 2011, in first evening of the Circolo Quarto Stato from Cardano al Campo the red and black flag of the CNT was already watching, the Catalan libertarian union. It is one of the references that in ten years have remained in exactly the same place, on the notice board of the Cardanese club, reopened by the intuition of a group of a dozen young people between 25 and 30 years.

“I remember immediately the idea of ​​the showcase with ideal and symbolic references »says Livio Biella, one of the founders, around a wooden table and glasses. “It took us Tex and Dylan Dog, Che Guevara and Borsellino, Benigni with in her arms Berlinguer, Peppino Impastato, the Randagie Eagles», The Catholic scouts who in 1931 decided not to surrender to fascism and to keep alive a seed of opposition and freedom of thought.

Many of the founding group are former Scouts, the idea itself was born a stone’s throw from the headquarters of the scout group in Gallarate, on a winter evening. «The old circle of the Casa del Popolo – he remembers Daniele Crespi – had closed a year and a half earlier. I don’t remember who one evening at the table for a beer he said: “But we could reopen …” “. In the beginning there were twelve exactly, boys and girls, in a short time others joined, up to a strong group of about twenty promoters.

“An open place, capable of welcoming” was the idea they had in those early days, when together they had to convince the cooperative’s elders to trust: “At the beginning there was also a bit of hesitation on the part of the old Cardanese left, to leave in the hands of these guys who didn’t even have thirty years old and they came from the scouts, “he says Andrea Franzioni. There was not even a precise commercial and financial plan: “None of us wanted to do it for work, we would have done it only if the cooperative was there, supported us”.

October 15, 2011: the Fourth Estate of Cardano opens

As then also happened for other experiences (such as the Albizzate Family), here too the Generational shift was eventually made with some conviction, overcome the first reluctance. “The first thing we did was to paint and do an exhibition on April 25,” Daniele reconstructs again. “Then we started wandering through the cellars, those of the house, that of the cooperative, to look for tables, chairs, furniture”.

The club debuted on October 15, 2011, with a great festive lunch and concerts and first draft beers. Even with a bit of caution, since then there was the idea of ​​one event a week (while in a little while it has reached two, then three events a week). “Just think that at the beginning we had put up some curtains to divide the space, because it seemed too big to us to fill in, we feared that a person who sat alone would see too much empty »laughs Livio Biella, who designed some of the elements of the Quarto Stato, starting with the graphics of the name that have remained unchanged in ten years.

The music

The cooperative of the Casa del Popolo was born in 1905, passed through fascism, was reborn on April 25, and has been guarded for generations. And today it is a place open to several generations: «The intergenerational aspect – says Franzioni – we had it in mind but we didn’t think it worked as well as it went: I imagined evenings for different audiences, a week for the fifties and the week after the punk concert ». Instead, within a few years we found ourselves at a place that holds together in the same evening those in their twenties who arrive late and who are of retirement age and come for the evening for dinner, those who come to have a meeting at a table and the drunkards who arrive until closing late at night.

«Music was one of the driving elements, we said it immediately. At the beginning we had the doubts of being able to find groups for each week. But already after six or seven months we found ourselves full of groups that contacted us ». The debut at the inauguration was with the very local Kings of the cellar, with the veterans of the stage of the Balcon Band and with the songwriter Den Gallo.

A series of more well-known names that have become known over time then passed on the stage: the bluesman Angelo Leadbelly Rossi, the Gang for the feast of the first six months, the Yo Yo Mundi to celebrate the first year, the anarchist cantor Alessio Lega (once also with those of Lercio). And then i Nuclear tactical penguins And Willie Peyote, destined to reach Sanremo but then semi unknown. It’s still the House of the Wind and then Cisco heirs of the power folk experience of the gods Modena City Ramblers (“Together we never had them all together, but in pieces yes”).

I have passed Crifiu from Salento, the Soviet accordionist Vladimir Denissenkov. And among the local formations still i Black Beat, Polverfolk, Renato Franchi, Lila Madrigali, Max Beretta with many different formations. Recent evenings of “musical storytelling with Maurizio Principato of Radio Popolare (the historic left-wing broadcaster also hosted on the occasion of a subscription event).

But there were also moments of music born precisely inside and from the circle, like the evenings “Quelli del Quarto” in 2012 and 2013.

Loading... Advertisements

A militant place

“We have never hidden our ideas in the slightest” they say. And who could deny it? Inside the Casa del Popolo the Fourth Estate it is a place of the left. But of a broad, open left, ready to argue and scuffle. With a bulletin board of references – we said – crowded with faces and stories, even symbolically different: together with the flag of anarchist syndicalism, the other banner that has always remained is the one that reproduces the framework of the Fourth Estate, the determined and conscious calm of the socialist peasantry.

And politics and militancy have remained very central, embodied above all by stories and faces: Licia Pinelli, Giovanni Impastato, Don Gallo, Vittorio Agnoletto on the G8, the mother of Vittorio Arrigoni, Heidi Giuliani, Pippo Civati, Giuliano Pisapia.

The anti-fascist pasta of 25 July, in memory of the Cervi Brothers, and the debates for elections and referendums, sometimes overcrowded, like that of 2016 at the “Renzi referendum”.

Politics and solidarity also resonate in many books presented by the writer-worker Gino Marchitelli to the nineteenth-century novel by Alessandro Mari, from the novels of Giuseppe Laino to the yellows of Sara Magnoli, but once the writer also appeared (future Strega Prize) Helena Janeczek. And yet a long cycle of meetings has seen the center graphic novel and comics, with a close relationship with the publisher Becco Giallo.

Speaking of comics and cartoons: above the counter and in the courtyard they show off the murals of the “worms” of Rouge, cartoonist and militant street artist, also passed through some initiatives, such as the one for the Kurds and Rojava between Turkey and Isis.

The land to those who work it, the table to tell about it

Behind the counter there is another ten-year piece of work: the kitchen, also this in some way declined in a militant sense. Attention to small producers and their stories brought to the table, to respect for the environment, from natural wine to craft beers (to which Birre in Circolo was also dedicated, in collaboration with the Barley House from Gallarate). And again the appointment with the “Marshal’s recipes”, born from a small vegan recipe book by Giuseppe Laino, who passed away in 2014.

To coordinate the kitchen they took turns and side by side Paolo Macchi, Pietro Zaro, Davide Rovidone “Rufus”, Francesco Valbonesi, Bakary Jaovara.

“But everyone – partner, worker – has brought something of his own, he has often chosen more for personal passion and interest in a project, than for market reasoning” says Andrea Franzioni, as they bring us more glasses of beer and wine.

The Fourth Estate and a little further on

The cooperative world of producing together also returns in the autumn event of Open Cellars, one of the most demanding in terms of organization but also of success. From its origins the club has hosted the experience of the Circoteatro, “One Friday a month, with artists from all over the world”, culminating in a national meeting in 2017.

With the Para Todos Todo association the club was projected outside, “there was the whole festival season, with Infestante in particular, with a great job also of Simone Guazzi“. Among the thousand collaborations also the one with Emergency, with None Excluded, the cardanese Marina’s house (from which the current exhibition at the club was born), the work side by side with Living Ideas.

The Fourth Estate also experienced hard times of a decade, such as when the “open for mourning” sign is hung. The first time was for Laura Prati, the mayor who disappeared in 2013, three weeks after being hit by bullets in her office. «He said to himself then: ‘Shall we open or not? We told ourselves we wanted to be welcoming, at that moment we needed to be there and be together “. Other times it has opened for the historical partners Antonio Aspesi and Alberto Agechi. The last time was last summer, due to the disappearance of Ferrazzi, one who was at home at the Quarto (“I am one of the left”, he premised).

Children and work: the future is not yet written

After the second round of beer or wine, we arrive at the end of the journey backwards in ten years, partly trying to remember everyone and partly getting lost in anecdotes («And that time we forgot Pisapia alone at the club? »).

Final question: but did it turn out as you imagined it at the beginning?

«We said popular cuisine, welcoming atmosphere, culture. So… so I would say yes ».

“We didn’t expect it to become then a workplace, today it is for two people full time and others on call»Adds Daniele, underlining a significant aspect, that of work.

The twelve 20-year-old founders of 2011 today have a total of a dozen children to bring home before midnight. Many other friends have become part of this story: there are those who have passed through the Quarto only once and who every week, there are those who grew up there and those who are here for work every day.

For many it is almost home: «The nice thing is that when you leave at the end of the evening it takes half an hour, now that you finish saying goodbye to everyone“.



