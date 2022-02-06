The fourth evening of Sanremo is that of the desecrated tombs. Luckily the police arrive

Evening of covers and duets. Morandi and Jovanotti the winners but only Emma and Michelin (between the sublime and the trash) sing Britney Spears understand the spirit of the fourth. Applause

Fourth evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival, that of covers and duets. Jovanotti for example duets with Gianni Morandi in his first speech, then in the second he covers Benigni – that is, he recites a poem. In general the impression of the evening is that the singers have not tried the pieces very much, and the effect is a bit karaoke. Many desecrated tombs, Tenco and Carrà above all. Emma and Francesca Michelin the only ones who really understood the spirit of the evening (a cross between the sublime and the trash) and sing Britney Spears: applause. But Morandi & Jovanotti win. Maestro Beppe Vessicchio, a veteran of Covid, also sees himself on the stage: he says that now he feels good, looking at him you would not think, but even if it were still positive what is the problem? His beard is Ffp2. At twenty past one a tribute to disco music is broadcast, and the Ariston turns into a disco. The police arrive immediately, fine Amadeus and close the evening at 1:40, as per the schedule.