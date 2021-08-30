the fourth film of the saga with Sylvester Stallone will be made! The details

The undisputed star of the action franchise, Sylvester Stallone, he has been suggesting it for some time but now it seems really official: the Expendables will have a fourth film. It’s been 7 years since the last Mercenaries 3, a film that brings together most of the 80s action actors in a riot of adrenaline and explosions.

This fourth chapter, he reports THR, will not be outdone. At the moment the welcome return of Sylvester Stallone would be confirmed, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture. Not only that however, it is also anticipated that for this The Expendables 4 really important names should be added to the cast: Curtis James Jackson III better known as 50 Cent, Megan Fox And Tony Jaa!

The director of this new chapter should be Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) and the story should once again revolve around the group of mercenary veterans ready to do anything for a mission. “The new movie will raise the bar and be the biggest and most fucking adventure yetSaid Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate, behind The Mercenaries 4.

For action fans, the anticipation is now growing to see which big stars will be included. In the first 3 films, in addition to the aforementioned, in fact, actors of the caliber of Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Ronda Rousey and many, many others …

Loading... Advertisements

When action and Sylvester Stallone are involved, the result already seems guaranteed.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: THR

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED