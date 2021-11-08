the fourth generation of the flagship becomes hybrid

The Audi A8 has always been synonymous with elegance: the fourth generation of the flagship of the House of the Four Rings continues in the name of tradition, inheriting the characteristic features of the model and at the same time presenting an even more incisive design.

The fourth generation of the A8 features a hearty restyling devoted to elegance and sportiness: the new design is distinguished by the widening of the single frame, with its accentuated profile, and by the front grille embellished with new three-dimensional chromed inserts. The dimensions of the car remain practically unchanged compared to the previous generation, while the refined LED Digital Matrix headlights are new, present for the first time on the flagship of the Ingolstadt company that showed the electric GT of the future during the Munich Motor Show.

The technology behind the innovative projectors is called DMD (Digital Micromirror Device): the main component is a chip equipped with about 1.3 million micro-mirrors, whose sides measure a few hundredths of a millimeter. The interior of the new Audi A8 can be compared to a cozy lounge with practically endless customization possibilities.

The infotainment of the A8, presented a few weeks after the opening of orders for the R8 V10 Performance RWD, consists of an MMI touch response management concept with two large 10.1 and 8.6 inch touchscreens respectively. Furthermore, two 10.1-inch tablets with Full HD resolution linked to the front seat backrests are dedicated to rear passengers.

The engines of the new Audi A8 there are five: V6 3.0 TDI, V6 3.0 TFSI, V8 4.0 TFSI, available in two power steps, and the TFSIe plug-in hybrid solution. In Italy, however, all versions will be available except the V60 3.0 TFSI and the 460 hp variant of the V8 4.0 TFSI. Therefore, Italian customers will still be able to opt for the mighty 8-cylinder V turbo petrol engine in the high performance 571 hp configuration, reserved for the Audi S8 sports variant.

The hybrid version of the German flagship uses Audi plug-in technology: the V6 3.0 engine is combined with a permanent-magnet synchronous motor of 136 Hp integrated, together with the separation clutch, in the eight-speed tiptronic transmission with torque converter. The new A8 will be available in the Audi list for the Italian market starting from the first quarter of 2022.