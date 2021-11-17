The fourth wave in Germany swells, peak of infections: almost 53,000 in one day. Hospitalizations are also increasing

The progress of the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany continues to worsen. After the peak of 50,196 infections And 235 deaths for Covid recorded last week by the Robert Koch Institut in Berlin, the German health authorities in the last 24 hours have registered a new peak, with 52,826 new cases daily e 294 dead. The incidence is also growing, passing from 249.1 last week at 319.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants registered last week. At the same time, hospital pressure also increases, with a hospitalization index equal to 4.89 hospitalized patients per 100 thousand inhabitants. Meanwhile, in an attempt to curb the rise of all epidemiological indicators Jens Spahn, the German health minister, has asked all doctors in the country to start administering the third dose of the vaccine to all people aged 18 and over who have already been vaccinated, even without waiting for the six-month deadline between completing the first cycle. vaccination and the third booster.

At the same time, the German government aims to increase overall vaccination coverage in the country, which currently stands at 67.6%. To curb the contagion curve, the German government has already introduced new restrictive measures, including the exclusion of all unvaccinated citizens from restaurants, bars, clubs and cultural events according to the 2GPlus rule, limiting participation in public events only to vaccinated and recovered from Covid with negative tests. In addition to this, after the suspension last July, Berlin is considering the possibility of resuming remote work for all workers who have the opportunity to do their work from home, thus reducing the presence of people on the public transport and the possibility of contagion in the workplace. In short, Germany intends to increase all possible anti-contagion measures, in order to avert a new “bitter December”, as claimed by Minister Scholz.

