the fourth wave of Covid is the most contagious of all in Europe

Infections from Covid 19 are growing throughout Europe, but the trend of deaths is significantly lower in the countries that have vaccinated the most.

The new epicenter of the Covid 19 pandemic is Europe. The data, now unequivocal, of the last few weeks say so, which also show how the countries that in recent months have managed to reach a higher vaccination rate combined with adequate restrictions are managing – albeit with difficulty – to keep the number of infections more under control compared to states with few vaccinates and few containment measures. According to the Ispi (European Institute of International Politics) “Europe is again the epicenter of the pandemic. Of all the deaths from Covid recorded in the world in the last week, approximately 50% is attributable to the Old Continent and in many countries, including Germany, infections are at their highest since the beginning of the pandemic. A scenario that was thought to be avoided thanks to vaccines, but that a mix of progressive decline in their effectiveness over time, reluctance to have them injected and premature renunciation of masks brought back to the fore “

According to Matteo Villa, researcher of the institute, “the European Union is going through its biggest wave. The number of new cases has passed the peak of the second wave. And it shows no sign of decreasing. “This is happening despite the spread of vaccines, but it would be a grave mistake not to consider the immunization campaign effective. Once again, the data proves it. Bulgaria and Romania, the countries of the Old Continent with the lowest vaccination rate, the trend of infections and that of deaths went hand in hand: “There – explains Villa – the deaths continued to follow the cases in a practically perfect way, touching the 600 a day. Which is as if 1,400 people died a day in Italy, a number never seen before “.

The situation is quite different for the countries which, unlike Romania and Bulgaria, have more vaccinated their population. Taking into consideration the other 25 EU states – among which there are some with not excellent immunization rates – it can be observed that yes, the contagion curve is increasing, but that of deaths follows a very different trend and grows slower: try that vaccines are able to protect the population above all from the most serious consequences of the infection. “In short – concludes Villa – for sure things in various European countries are clearly deteriorating, and that is why some of them are adopting more restrictive measures. But Romania and Bulgaria show where we would be, without vaccines. And they give us the measure of how much, a lot, the No Vax cost us “.