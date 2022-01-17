the FPS Boost could arrive in other games – Nerd4.life

The function of FPS Boost could arrive in the future in other games compatible with Xbox Series S and X, as Jason Ronald, the Xbox director of program management, hinted in an interview with A TRG.

Currently Ronald does not know when this could happen, but he does not rule out that it will happen, even if the problems to be solved are many: “One of the challenges we face with the improvements we make is that we do everything without modifying the original code of the games. So when we find a new technique to improve and optimize titles, we already know that it won’t work with all games. I think the FPS Boost is an illustrative example of what I’m saying as we basically trick the game into running at a higher framerate.

In some titles it works great, but in others, where 99% of the game runs fantastic and runs great, then you discover a bug that crashes everything at 80% of the game or 90%. We often manage to find some solution, or we look for one. But by treating them like black boxes, we can’t change the code directly.“

Basic Microsoft will continue to experiment with FPS Boost and other similar technologies, but cannot guarantee that they will work with all games, because it is not possible to modify the code of the same, but only to try to work around the problems in some way. The cases in which it succeeds will be made available, the others not.