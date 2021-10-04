The fractal that in 2017 had caused the price to soar by 7,000% is back in the ETH chart

If history were to repeat itself, the price of Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), it could reach $ 13,000 within the next three months.

We will see below a fractal indicator of 2017, consisting of four technical patterns that are decisive in the rise in the price of ETH by more than 7,000%. The same set of bullish indicators are present once again in 2021, having gained over 360% year to date and currently hitting $ 3,350.

The Ethereum fractal in 2017, in detail

To be precise, the four technical indicators include Stochastic RSI, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Bullish Hammer and a Fibonacci retracement level. It started with the occurrence of a Bullish Hammer on Ether’s monthly chart in December 2016, followed by a 7,000% appreciation over the next six months.

The massive rally, initiated by the Bullish Hammer, pushed Ether’s monthly RSI to over 94 – an extremely overbought zone. As a result, the cryptocurrency began to consolidate sideways to neutralize overly bullish sentiment, leading the RSI to correct.

In parallel, Ether’s monthly Stochastic RSI indicator, which compares its closing price with the price range in a given period, also started to correct after identifying the asset as overbought (a value above 80 is considered excessively bought, while it is excessively sold if less than 20).

Ethereum fractal indicator in 2017. Source: TradingView.com, Jaydee_757

In November 2017, the Stochastic RSI turned bullish when the% K line (in blue) – which compares the low and high of an asset to define a price range – crossed the% D line (in orange), which represents a moving average of% K. Meanwhile, the Stochastic RSI reading was above 20 at the time of the crossover, which reinforced Ether’s hopes for a bullish continuation.

ETH subsequently rose another 500%, closing above $ 1,200 in January 2018. It coincided with a double RSI top, as shown in the chart above. The whole bottom-to-top took place within an ascending channel range with its 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level serving as a support / resistance level.

Is the same fractal repeating itself in 2021?

Ether is almost mirroring the fractal movements of 2017 as it heads into the final quarter of 2021.

In detail, the Ethereum token rose 3,400% to over $ 4,300, sixteen months after entering a bullish cross on the Stochastic RSI (when the% K line crosses the% D line upwards). Meanwhile, the huge upward movement has once again pushed Ether’s monthly RSI into its overbought zone.

Ethereum fractal indicator in 2017 compared to 2021. Source: TradingView.com, Jaydee_757

We saw a period of consolidation, and then watched the formation of a Bullish Hammer in July 2021, suggesting that sellers had formed a bottom price.

Jaydee_757, the pseudonymous analyst who first spotted the Ethereum fractal, highlighted the upside potential of the Hammer, with a primary target near the Fibonacci level of 2.618 (around $ 13,000).

The analogy also took its cue from a potential bullish cross of the Stochastic RSI and a double top of the RSI, waiting to appear on the monthly chart of Ether in the coming months, similar to what happened in 2018 with the rise in the price of 500. %.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every trade carries risks, you should conduct your research before making a decision.