the fragility of carla simón’s maternal memories

A new short by the Catalan filmmaker Carla Simon, Letter to my mother for my son was presented today in premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival as part of the series of short films directed by women and produced and sponsored by the Italian stylist Miuccia Prada for your brand Miu miu.

For ten years, the Authors Days-Venice Days, unofficial parallel review of the Mostra, sponsor the annual premiere of two new shorts that privilege the female gaze and that to date have included filmmakers of the importance of the French Agnes Varda, Argentina Lucrezia Martell, the japanese Naomi Kawase, the italian Alice Rohrwacher and even debutantes like the American actress Dakota Fanning.

More than stories, most of these shorts are expression of mood of the moment of the authors and the film by Carla Simón, winner this year of the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for alcarras, is confirmation.

Indeed, the director, 36 years old, celebrates with this film the birth of his son Manuel, proudly displaying her pregnancy naked and presenting aunts, mother, grandparents and great-grandparents, who will be the guardian angels of the newborn.

The aforementioned letter also tells a story where a woman, from his youth to his maturity, travels back in time to meet Carla and her son in front of the blue Mediterranean of Catalonia, in an apt symbol of feminine continuity through grandmothers, mothers and daughters.

The film holds the fragility of memories and it has more of a personal interest for the director than an artistic one for a general public.