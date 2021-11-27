The Frame is a hit! Samsung sold more than 1 million series TVs in 2021

Samsung announced that it has sold more than one million units of The Frame in the course of 2021, thus achieving million-dollar sales for the first time in just one year. According to estimates, the Korean manufacturer’s lifestyle TV series could reach two million since the launch of the original model, which took place in 2017. Its sales are mainly driven by the North American and European markets.

The Frame the most popular model in Samsung’s Lifestyle TV line. Since its launch in 2017 the design, features and dimensions of this TV have evolved, however the basic concept has remained the same: the models of The Frame series have the appearance of a painting and, when not playing movies, TV series or television shows, can use the Art Mode to present a static image, which can be uploaded by the user or downloaded through theArt Store, Samsung’s art platform with more than 1,500 works of art from museums and galleries around the world.

The Frame hasn’t remained the same since its inception: in the years following the first launch, the various models began to implement the QLED technology, while in 2021 the 85 “variant. The TV is now available in 7 sizes, starting from 32 “, with frames of 24.9mm along all sides (almost half of the previous year’s model). The frames can be flat and in various colors: white, teak, beige or brown, or beveled in white and brick colors. The Frame can be installed on the special support, or mounted on the wall as if it were a painting. There is also the possibility to buy a special pedestal, the Studio Stand. The latest version of The Frame it also offers a significantly increased memory capacity: 16GB compared to previous versions which reached 500MB.

More than 1 million The Frame sold in 2021: Samsung’s comment

Simon Sung Samsung Electronics commented on the milestone communicated by the company: