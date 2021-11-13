the frame rate on PS5 is worse than the PS4 Pro version, for Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

The beta of Elden Ring, in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions. Digital Foundry is analyzing the game and has noticed an interesting detail: the PS4 Pro version – when played in backward compatibility on PS5 – tends to have a frame rate more stable than the native PS5 version.

Precisely, to report the information is Thomas Morgan, collaborator of Digital Foundry. Morgan states, in the tweet you can see below: “A quick slide of our Elden Ring beta analysis. The game runs on PS5 in this case. It would appear that playing the PS4 Pro version via backward compatibility on PS5 you get performance at 60. Smoother FPS than running the native PS5 version (in both modes). It’s still a work in progress, we’ll have a lot to say. ”

Basically, the “older” version seems to be better. But let’s be careful, we only talk about the performance of the frame rate, not the entire visual sector. It is possible that the difference – which via the tweet image appears to be a single frame – is due to the fact that the PS5 version of Elden Ring has more details and effects on the screen.

We also remember that Digital Foundry is not yet a complete analysis. This may be a problem limited to certain areas. We will have to wait for a definitive opinion before taking stock. In the meantime, however, you can read our article: Elden Ring, we tried the network test well in advance: here’s what we think.