The frantic search for an “armed and dangerous” inmate and a correctional officer who disappeared from an Alabama jail

BBC News World

May 2, 2022

image source, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Caption, Inmate Casey White and Agent Vicki White have the same last name, but they are not related.

Police are looking for an inmate accused of murder and a correctional officer who disappeared last Friday in Alabama.

Inmate Casey White and Correctional Officer Vicki White were last seen that morning at the Sheriff’s Office in Los Angeles County. Lauderdale.

The agent said she was going to take him to a evaluation of your state mentalbut officials later realized that the appointment was not scheduled.

Police believe Vicki White helped orchestrate the escape and issued a warrant against her.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters that Vicki White had sold her home about a month ago and had “talked about going to beach“.

“Whether she did it voluntarily or was coerced in some way, we’re not really sure,” he said.

Friday, the day the couple disappeared, was supposed to be their last day of work.

Although they have the same last name, there is no relationship among them.

Authorities indicated that Casey White should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous”in part because he can now have access to the officer’s weapon.

Singleton said that Vicki White left the detention center with the prisoner around the 9:30 in the morning Friday local time.

She indicated that she would then receive medical care because he didn’t feel well.

Shortly after 11:00 in the morning someone found the vehicle of her in a shopping center parking lot.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officials realized that the prisoner he had not returned to custody and no one could contact the prison officer.

image source, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Caption, The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released this image of Casey White and said it is the most recent photo of him.

The US Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and the location of Vicki White.

Singleton described Casey White as “extremely dangerous” and advised police officers to “take no chances” with him.

“You have nothing to lose,” he added. “I will emphasize this as much as I can: we are worried for everyone.”

“exemplary employee”

The sheriff said Vicki White worked for the department for about 25 years. What deputy director of correctionspart of his role was to arrange transportation to the courthouse.

Simgleton explained that the decision to take the prisoner alone violated the regulations, since someone accused of such a serious crime normally must be accompanied by two officers.

Authorities are reviewing video footage and phone calls to determine if she had a relationship with Casey White before the leak occurred.

Singleton claimed that Vicki White was cast agent of the year several times and was an “exemplary employee”.

He added that he wanted solid evidence before accuse her of any improper act.

“Did she help him escape? That’s obviously a possibility. So we’re exploring that as one angle of the investigation. kidnapped on the way to court? Taken against his will? That’s obviously another angle that we’re looking at,” he said.

“Knowing the recluse, I think she is in danger whatever the circumstances,” the bailiff added.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 for the stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, according to the US Marshals Service.

The agency noted that White was already serving sentence for a series of crimes from 2015, which included robberies and a police chase.

confessed the murder and was awaiting trial in the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared.

Casey White had planned escape from prison earlier, Singleton reported to abcnews. However, officials learned of the plan, which involved taking a hostage, before he could attempt to carry it out in 2020.