NewsUS

The frantic search for an “armed and dangerous” inmate and a correctional officer who disappeared from an Alabama jail

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 14 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Casey White and Vicki White

image source, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Caption,

Inmate Casey White and Agent Vicki White have the same last name, but they are not related.

Police are looking for an inmate accused of murder and a correctional officer who disappeared last Friday in Alabama.

Inmate Casey White and Correctional Officer Vicki White were last seen that morning at the Sheriff’s Office in Los Angeles County. Lauderdale.

The agent said she was going to take him to a evaluation of your state mentalbut officials later realized that the appointment was not scheduled.

Police believe Vicki White helped orchestrate the escape and issued a warrant against her.

Source link

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 14 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The country will be able to export beef to the US.

6 mins ago

Rosemary cream to reduce joint pain: this is how it is prepared

30 mins ago

A CNN story helped a former refugee find the mystery woman who gave her $100 on a plane decades ago

41 mins ago

What is Roe vs. Wade and why he is at the center of the political battle over abortion in the US

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button